Brad Bunn, Vice Director, DLA, talks about the new policy of having employees return to work in the office three days a week.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 16:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907785
|VIRIN:
|231122-D-LU733-9877
|PIN:
|505866-B
|Filename:
|DOD_110047716
|Length:
|00:26:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA Return to the Office Discussion with Brad Bunn, Vice Director, DLA (emblem, open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT