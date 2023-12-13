DLA Europe & Africa serves as the Defense Logistics Agency's operationalized Regional Command Headquarters supporting U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command Areas of Operation (AOR). DLA Europe & Africa proactively integrates and synchronizes DLA’s Global Readiness Solutions to ensure EUCOM, AFRICOM, and Service Component Warfighter Capability. For more information about how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 08:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907673
|VIRIN:
|230530-D-LU733-6029
|PIN:
|505861-D
|Filename:
|DOD_110046335
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Europe & Africa: Providing Global Readiness Solutions (emblem), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT