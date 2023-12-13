Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington Headquarters Services Director Mrs. Regina Meiners encourages all WHS employees to Give Happy to the CFC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Mrs. Regina Meiners encourages WHS employees to give to the Combined Federal Campaign as this year's drive nears its close.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 08:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 907670
    VIRIN: 231213-A-QK269-9291
    Filename: DOD_110046332
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Headquarters Services Director Mrs. Regina Meiners encourages all WHS employees to Give Happy to the CFC, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WHS- Give Happy to the CFC!

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT