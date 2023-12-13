Sustainment Soldiers Participate in USO Holiday Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Powidz military Soldiers and the Polish community members enjoy the United Services Organizations Holiday Tour at Powidz, Poland, on Dec. 12, 2023. The tour was hosted by Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, the 12th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thanking the men and women in uniform and their families for what they do for the nation. The event expressed support and boosted the morale of U.S. service members and the Polish community.