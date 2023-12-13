Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Soldiers Participate in USO Holiday Tour

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Powidz military Soldiers and the Polish community members enjoy the United Services Organizations Holiday Tour at Powidz, Poland, on Dec. 12, 2023. The tour was hosted by Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, the 12th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thanking the men and women in uniform and their families for what they do for the nation. The event expressed support and boosted the morale of U.S. service members and the Polish community.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 07:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907668
    VIRIN: 231212-A-CJ193-3897
    Filename: DOD_110046275
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers Participate in USO Holiday Tour, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USOtour2023 #KnowYourMil #AdmGrady #VCJCS

