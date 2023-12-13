Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Christmas Drop multinational seasons greetings

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    During Operation Christmas Drop 2023 military members from the U.S. Air Forces Royal Australia Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Air Force say "Happy Holidays" in English and respective native languages.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 01:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 907640
    VIRIN: 231212-F-AE827-1001
    Filename: DOD_110045873
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop multinational seasons greetings, by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Operation Christmas Drop
    ROKAF
    RAAF
    JASDF
    RCAF

