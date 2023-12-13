During Operation Christmas Drop 2023 military members from the U.S. Air Forces Royal Australia Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Air Force say "Happy Holidays" in English and respective native languages.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 01:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|907640
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-AE827-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110045873
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop multinational seasons greetings, by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT