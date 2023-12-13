Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Europe & Africa: Providing Global Readiness Solutions

    ROMANIA

    05.30.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Europe & Africa serves as the Defense Logistics Agency's operationalized Regional Command Headquarters supporting U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command Areas of Operation (AOR). DLA Europe & Africa proactively integrates and synchronizes DLA’s Global Readiness Solutions to ensure EUCOM, AFRICOM, and Service Component Warfighter Capability. For more information about how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil

