Fireside Chat with the Commander & Chief: Mental Health and Resiliency

On the first episode of the Fireside Chat, Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, 354 FW command chief, sit down to discuss mental health and resiliency November 6, 2023 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. In the Fireside Chat series, Townsend and Milligan will be discussing different topics requested by the Icemen team and professional development. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)