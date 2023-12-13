Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fireside Chat with the Commander & Chief: Mental Health and Resiliency

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    On the first episode of the Fireside Chat, Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, 354 FW command chief, sit down to discuss mental health and resiliency November 6, 2023 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. In the Fireside Chat series, Townsend and Milligan will be discussing different topics requested by the Icemen team and professional development. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 15:21
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US

    resiliency
    readiness
    354 FW
    Fireside Chat
    354 FW leadership

