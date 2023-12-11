B-Roll of three U.S. Air Force (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron participate in an elephant walk alongside a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 436th Transport Squadron, a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) C-130H Hercules assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, and a Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) C-130H Hercules assigned to the 251st Airlift Squadron, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 23:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907509
|VIRIN:
|231209-F-ZV099-5187
|Filename:
|DOD_110043588
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop: Elephant Walk B-Roll, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT