Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Christmas Drop: Elephant Walk B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    12.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of three U.S. Air Force (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron participate in an elephant walk alongside a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 436th Transport Squadron, a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) C-130H Hercules assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, and a Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) C-130H Hercules assigned to the 251st Airlift Squadron, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 23:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907509
    VIRIN: 231209-F-ZV099-5187
    Filename: DOD_110043588
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop: Elephant Walk B-Roll, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    C-130J
    Elephant Walk
    36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    OCD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT