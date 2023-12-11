Operation Christmas Drop: Elephant Walk B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907509" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll of three U.S. Air Force (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron participate in an elephant walk alongside a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 436th Transport Squadron, a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) C-130H Hercules assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, and a Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) C-130H Hercules assigned to the 251st Airlift Squadron, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2023.