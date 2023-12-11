2d Marine Division Jazz Band St. Augustine Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) Jazz Band perform at the 2d MARDIV Jazz Band Holiday Concert in St. Augustine, Florida, Dec. 9, 2023. The 2d MARDIV Jazz Band performed a selection of holiday songs for the annual Night of Lights celebration to give back to the families of the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda)