    2d Marine Division Jazz Band St. Augustine Tour

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castaneda 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) Jazz Band and students with Gamble Rogers Middle School Band and Valley Ridge Academy participate in a collaboration class in St. Augustine, Florida, Dec. 9, 2023. The 2d MARDIV Jazz Band was given the opportunity to teach and mentor students from both schools in preparation for the students’ holiday concert. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907456
    VIRIN: 231209-M-KK895-2001
    Filename: DOD_110042917
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US

    TAGS

    Tour
    USMC
    Jazz Band
    2D MARDIV
    Master Class

