U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) Jazz Band and students with Gamble Rogers Middle School Band and Valley Ridge Academy participate in a collaboration class in St. Augustine, Florida, Dec. 9, 2023. The 2d MARDIV Jazz Band was given the opportunity to teach and mentor students from both schools in preparation for the students’ holiday concert. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907456
|VIRIN:
|231209-M-KK895-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110042917
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2d Marine Division Jazz Band St. Augustine Tour, by LCpl Cara Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT