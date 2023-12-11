2d Marine Division Jazz Band St. Augustine Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) Jazz Band and students with Gamble Rogers Middle School Band and Valley Ridge Academy participate in a collaboration class in St. Augustine, Florida, Dec. 9, 2023. The 2d MARDIV Jazz Band was given the opportunity to teach and mentor students from both schools in preparation for the students’ holiday concert. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda)