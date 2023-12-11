U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Jazz Band perform for the first ever World Changers Veterans Benefit Concert in St. Augustine, Florida, Dec. 8, 2023. The concert was hosted to honor and pay respect to veterans, first responders and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907455
|VIRIN:
|231208-M-KK895-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110042913
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2d Marine Division Jazz Band St. Augustine Tour, by LCpl Cara Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT