Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d Marine Division Jazz Band St. Augustine Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castaneda 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Jazz Band perform for the first ever World Changers Veterans Benefit Concert in St. Augustine, Florida, Dec. 8, 2023. The concert was hosted to honor and pay respect to veterans, first responders and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907455
    VIRIN: 231208-M-KK895-2001
    Filename: DOD_110042913
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Marine Division Jazz Band St. Augustine Tour, by LCpl Cara Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Performance
    USMC
    Jazz Band
    Concert
    2D MARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT