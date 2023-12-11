2d Marine Division Jazz Band St. Augustine Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907455" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Jazz Band perform for the first ever World Changers Veterans Benefit Concert in St. Augustine, Florida, Dec. 8, 2023. The concert was hosted to honor and pay respect to veterans, first responders and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda)