2023 Connecticut National Guard Christmas and Holiday Greeting

On December 12, 2023, the Connecticut National Guard is sending their Christmas and Holiday seasons greeting to the National Guards of the other 53 states and territories from their headquarters in Hartford, CT. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Dan Damon.)