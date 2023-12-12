Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Connecticut National Guard Christmas and Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    On December 12, 2023, the Connecticut National Guard is sending their Christmas and Holiday seasons greeting to the National Guards of the other 53 states and territories from their headquarters in Hartford, CT. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Dan Damon.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 15:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907448
    VIRIN: 231212-X-JL441-1001
    Filename: DOD_110042817
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: HARTFORD, CT, US
    Hometown: HARTFORD, CT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Connecticut National Guard Christmas and Holiday Greeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Connecticut
    Holiday Season
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT