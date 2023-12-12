On December 12, 2023, the Connecticut National Guard is sending their Christmas and Holiday seasons greeting to the National Guards of the other 53 states and territories from their headquarters in Hartford, CT. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Dan Damon.)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 15:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|907448
|VIRIN:
|231212-X-JL441-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110042817
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|HARTFORD, CT, US
|Hometown:
|HARTFORD, CT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Connecticut National Guard Christmas and Holiday Greeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT