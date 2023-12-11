V32 MCCREE Force-On-Force B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a simulated force-on-force exercise during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue in Swansboro, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2023. The MCCRE involved a range of scenarios and challenges that tested the unit's ability to plan, coordinate, and execute complex missions, including offensive and defensive operations, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)