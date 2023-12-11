U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a simulated force-on-force exercise during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue in Swansboro, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2023. The MCCRE involved a range of scenarios and challenges that tested the unit's ability to plan, coordinate, and execute complex missions, including offensive and defensive operations, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 18:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907315
|VIRIN:
|231205-M-LW008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110040940
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, V32 MCCREE Force-On-Force B-Roll, by LCpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT