    V32 MCCREE Air Insertion B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in a simulated air insertion landing as part of a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response exercise during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2023. The MCCRE involves a range of scenarios and challenges that test the unit's ability to plan, coordinate, and execute complex missions, including offensive and defensive operations, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907314
    VIRIN: 231207-M-LW008-1001
    Filename: DOD_110040935
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    TAGS

    HADR
    2DMARDIV
    MCCRE
    Air Insert
    V32

