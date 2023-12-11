U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in a simulated air insertion landing as part of a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response exercise during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2023. The MCCRE involves a range of scenarios and challenges that test the unit's ability to plan, coordinate, and execute complex missions, including offensive and defensive operations, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907314
|VIRIN:
|231207-M-LW008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110040935
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, V32 MCCREE Air Insertion B-Roll, by LCpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT