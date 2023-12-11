U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response exercise during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2023. The purpose of a MCCRE is to evaluate and certify the unit’s comprehensive warfighting ability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907312
|VIRIN:
|231208-M-LW008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110040869
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, V32 MCCRE Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Exercise B-Roll, by LCpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT