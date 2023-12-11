Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OST works with the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 20th Fighter Wing Operational Support Team embedded with the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 17, 2023. Shaw’s OST is a five-person specialized team consisting of a strength conditioning coach, physical therapist, mental health provider, Phycologist and a team specialist who all work on a three to six month rotation, analyzing work hazards and developing solutions within each career field, promoting readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907262
    VIRIN: 231117-F-HO927-1001
    Filename: DOD_110040188
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OST works with the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    Civil Engineer
    resiliency
    20th FW
    OST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT