Members of the 20th Fighter Wing Operational Support Team embedded with the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 17, 2023. Shaw’s OST is a five-person specialized team consisting of a strength conditioning coach, physical therapist, mental health provider, Phycologist and a team specialist who all work on a three to six month rotation, analyzing work hazards and developing solutions within each career field, promoting readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 14:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907262
|VIRIN:
|231117-F-HO927-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110040188
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OST works with the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT