OST works with the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron

Members of the 20th Fighter Wing Operational Support Team embedded with the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 17, 2023. Shaw’s OST is a five-person specialized team consisting of a strength conditioning coach, physical therapist, mental health provider, Phycologist and a team specialist who all work on a three to six month rotation, analyzing work hazards and developing solutions within each career field, promoting readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)