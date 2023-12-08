Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local kids rugby team learn teamwork from US Airmen

    ITALY

    12.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Children from the Pordenone Rugby Under 12 team toured Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 7, 2023. The team learned valuable lessons that encompass team cohesiveness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 07:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907211
    VIRIN: 231207-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_110039330
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: IT

    This work, Local kids rugby team learn teamwork from US Airmen, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Local kids rugby team learn teamwork from US Airmen

    kids
    teaching
    community relations
    partnership
    teamwork

