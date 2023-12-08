Local kids rugby team learn teamwork from US Airmen

Children from the Pordenone Rugby Under 12 team toured Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 7, 2023. The team learned valuable lessons that encompass team cohesiveness.



During their tour, the team met U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Kierra Crocker-Adams, 57th Rescue Squadron supply troop, who talked to the team about leadership, how an Air Force squadron uses leadership and how leadership skills can be used in a rugby team.



“Even though they’re kids, they’re still going to need leadership and teamwork skills,” said Crocker-Adams. “You’re never going to be away from leadership or teamwork. You'll always be there with someone else to rely on or have someone rely on you. Having these kids learn how to be part of a team now is very important.”



After visiting the 57th RQS, the team had a chance to see and explore a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon. Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Squadron showcased teamwork through a weapon loading demonstration and how each role in the loading team is important to the operation.



“Each person in our team has a specific role they play in this job,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ronnie Beatty, 31st Maintenance Squadron lead crewmember. “However, we also know each other’s roles and hold each other accountable when one of us goes astray. That way we get things done quick and accurate the first time.”



Overall, the team had a try-umphant visit and came together to create a renewed bond amongst themselves.



“Everything learned today is applicable not only to rugby, but also in their daily lives,” said Gabriele Feletto, Pordenone Rugby Under 12 coach. “After this trip, we hope the kids have a better understanding of the importance of teamwork, unity and how they can use it in their day-to-day lives.”

