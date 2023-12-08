Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Belt Public Safety Announcement

    MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago, Public Affairs Specialist with the 452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs team, March Air Reserve Base, CA, reminds March Airmen of the importance of wearing a reflective safety belt, Nov. 4th 2023. Reflective safety belts are required on base during times of darkness or low visibility including dawn, dusk, and fog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.10.2023 15:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 907178
    VIRIN: 231104-F-AY340-1001
    Filename: DOD_110038660
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    PSA
    Public Service Announcement
    Reflector Belt
    Safety Belt

