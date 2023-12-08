Safety Belt Public Safety Announcement

Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago, Public Affairs Specialist with the 452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs team, March Air Reserve Base, CA, reminds March Airmen of the importance of wearing a reflective safety belt, Nov. 4th 2023. Reflective safety belts are required on base during times of darkness or low visibility including dawn, dusk, and fog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2023 15:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|907178
|VIRIN:
|231104-F-AY340-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110038660
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
