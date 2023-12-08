D.C. National Guard holds activation ceremony for Delta Company, 223rd Military Intelligence Battalion

The District of Columbia National Guard held an activation ceremony for Delta Company, 223rd Military Intelligence Battalion at the D.C. Armory, Dec. 9, 2023. Under the leadership of 1st Lt. John B. Ibrahim, commander, this is the first Military Intelligence unit ever assigned to the D.C. National Guard whose mission is to provide human intelligence collection and linguistic support for Army operations at all echelons. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2023 17:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907159
|VIRIN:
|231209-F-PL327-8190
|Filename:
|DOD_110038079
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
