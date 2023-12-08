Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard holds activation ceremony for Delta Company, 223rd Military Intelligence Battalion

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    The District of Columbia National Guard held an activation ceremony for Delta Company, 223rd Military Intelligence Battalion at the D.C. Armory, Dec. 9, 2023. Under the leadership of 1st Lt. John B. Ibrahim, commander, this is the first Military Intelligence unit ever assigned to the D.C. National Guard whose mission is to provide human intelligence collection and linguistic support for Army operations at all echelons. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.09.2023 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907159
    VIRIN: 231209-F-PL327-8190
    Filename: DOD_110038079
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Military Intelligence
    intelligence collection
    DCNG
    DC National Guard
    Capital Guardians
    linguistic support

