10th Mountain Division Redeployment

10th Mountain Division Soldiers deployed with Task Force Mountain return home Dec. 8, 2023, to the Darby Rapid Deployment Facility on Fort Drum, New York, and are greeted by 10th Mountain Division deputy commander Col. Matthew W. Braman, after a nine-month rotation supporting and strengthening North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies in eastern Europe. Family members waited at the Magrath Sports Complex to welcome the Soldiers.
|12.08.2023
|12.08.2023 18:06
|B-Roll
|907130
|231208-A-JH229-5679
|DOD_110037279
|00:01:22
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|0
|0
