    10th Mountain Division Redeployment

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers deployed with Task Force Mountain return home Dec. 8, 2023, to the Darby Rapid Deployment Facility on Fort Drum, New York, and are greeted by 10th Mountain Division deputy commander Col. Matthew W. Braman, after a nine-month rotation supporting and strengthening North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies in eastern Europe. Family members waited at the Magrath Sports Complex to welcome the Soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907130
    VIRIN: 231208-A-JH229-5679
    Filename: DOD_110037279
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Redeployment, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division FORSCOM Redeployment

