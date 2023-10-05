USAG Humphreys Fall Fest 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899816" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- The 2023 Fall Festival took place Oct. 7, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, as an event to promote cultural understanding between the U.S. Army and the citizens of Pyeongtaek city. The open post event took place at at 11:30 a.m. the Millet Gate entrance and allowed the Korean population the opportunity to come onto the installation. Attendees were able to listen to music, participate in rides and games, and watch various forms of entertainment. Static displays combined with subject matter experts gave visitors the chance to climb on vehicles while hearing about the duties of those who operate them. The event ended at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show.