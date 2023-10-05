CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- The 2023 Fall Festival took place Oct. 7, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, as an event to promote cultural understanding between the U.S. Army and the citizens of Pyeongtaek city. The open post event took place at 11:30 a.m. at the Millet Gate entrance and allowed the Korean population the opportunity to come onto the installation. Attendees were able to listen to music, participate in rides and games, and watch various forms of entertainment. Static displays combined with subject matter experts gave visitors the chance to climb on vehicles while hearing about the duties of those who operate them. The event ended at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 01:25 Story ID: 455416 Location: KR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humphreys Fall Festival promotes cultural understanding, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.