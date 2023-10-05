Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUSA Contemporary Military Forum I (CMF 1): Be All You Can Be - Attracting Talent for the 21st Century

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    AUSA Contemporary Military Forum I (CMF 1): Be All You Can Be - Attracting Talent for the 21st Century.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 19:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 899804
    Filename: DOD_109928670
    Length: 01:29:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUSA Contemporary Military Forum I (CMF 1): Be All You Can Be - Attracting Talent for the 21st Century, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSA2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT