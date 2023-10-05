Army Ten Miler Wrapped Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy George, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, addressed the audience during the 39th Annual Army Ten Miler in Arlington Virginia, on 8 October 2023. The Army Ten Miler was hosted by the Military District of Washington, and is the third largest 10 mile road race in the world. Various people from around the world including Wounded Warriors, Civilians and Military members participated in the event which supports Army fitness goals, enhances community relations, and promotes espirit de corps in the Army.