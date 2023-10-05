Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy George, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, addressed the audience during the 39th Annual Army Ten Miler in Arlington Virginia, on 8 October 2023. The Army Ten Miler was hosted by the Military District of Washington, and is the third largest 10 mile road race in the world. Various people from around the world including Wounded Warriors, Civilians and Military members participated in the event which supports Army fitness goals, enhances community relations, and promotes espirit de corps in the Army.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 18:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|899762
|VIRIN:
|081023-A-DY325-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_109927935
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Ten Miler Wrapped Up, by Stephen Elias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT