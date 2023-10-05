Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Ten Miler Wrapped Up

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Video by Stephen Elias 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy George, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, addressed the audience during the 39th Annual Army Ten Miler in Arlington Virginia, on 8 October 2023. The Army Ten Miler was hosted by the Military District of Washington, and is the third largest 10 mile road race in the world. Various people from around the world including Wounded Warriors, Civilians and Military members participated in the event which supports Army fitness goals, enhances community relations, and promotes espirit de corps in the Army.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 18:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 899762
    VIRIN: 081023-A-DY325-1012
    Filename: DOD_109927935
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ATM2023
