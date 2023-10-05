Army Ten Miler Golden Knights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George looks on as the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team, perform before the start of the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2023. Hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, the Army Ten-Miler race is the third largest 10-mile road race in the world. The race promotes the Army, builds esprit

de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations.