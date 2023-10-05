Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wounded Warrior Army Ten Miler Awards

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Video by Stephen Elias 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The first place male and female Wounded Warrior finishers in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, receive awards. The Army Ten Miler is hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2023. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899758
    VIRIN: 081023-A-DY325-1010
    Filename: DOD_109927869
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: VA, US

