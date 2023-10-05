The first place male and female Wounded Warrior finishers in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, receive awards. The Army Ten Miler is hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2023. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899758
|VIRIN:
|081023-A-DY325-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_109927869
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wounded Warrior Army Ten Miler Awards, by Stephen Elias, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
