    Two SMA's

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Video by Stephen Elias 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Former SMA Daniel Daley greets current SMA Michael Weimer, as they prepare to participate in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2023. Hosted by U.S.Army Military District of Washington, the Army Ten-Miler race is
    the third largest 10-mile road race in the world. The race promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899757
    VIRIN: 081023-A-DY325-1009
    Filename: DOD_109927865
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two SMA's, by Stephen Elias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ATM2023
    https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ATM2023

