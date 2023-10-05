Army Ten Miler Photo Finish

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers participate in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, in Arlington,Virginia, Oct. 8, 2023. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community

relations. The top male participants in the event provided an exciting photo finish for those cheering on participants in the Army Ten Miler.