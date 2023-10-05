Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Ten Miler Photo Finish

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Video by Stephen Elias 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Soldiers participate in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, in Arlington,Virginia, Oct. 8, 2023. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community
    relations. The top male participants in the event provided an exciting photo finish for those cheering on participants in the Army Ten Miler.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899753
    VIRIN: 081023-A-DY325-1005
    Filename: DOD_109927853
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: VA, US

    This work, Army Ten Miler Photo Finish, by Stephen Elias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ATM2023
