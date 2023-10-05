U.S. Soldiers participate in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, in Arlington,Virginia, Oct. 8, 2023. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community
relations. The top male participants in the event provided an exciting photo finish for those cheering on participants in the Army Ten Miler.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899753
|VIRIN:
|081023-A-DY325-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109927853
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Ten Miler Photo Finish, by Stephen Elias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
