Cannons fire to mark the start of the 2023 Army Ten Miler in Arlington Virginia. Military and civilian runners from around the world participate in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2023. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness
goals and enhances community relations.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899752
|VIRIN:
|081023-A-DY325-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109927852
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Ten Miler Cannons, by Stephen Elias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
