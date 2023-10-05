Army Ten Miler B-roll no audio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth,Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer, participate in the events leading up to the Army Ten Miler on 8 October 2023, in Arlington Va. Army Ten-Miler race is the third largest 10-mile road race in the world. The race promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations. Wounded Warriors compete in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington. Army Senior Leaders presents awards to participants of the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler. Military and civilian runners from around the world participate inthe 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler.