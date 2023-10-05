Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Ten Miler B-roll no audio

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Video by Stephen Elias 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth,Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer, participate in the events leading up to the Army Ten Miler on 8 October 2023, in Arlington Va. Army Ten-Miler race is the third largest 10-mile road race in the world. The race promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations. Wounded Warriors compete in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington. Army Senior Leaders presents awards to participants of the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler. Military and civilian runners from around the world participate inthe 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899750
    VIRIN: 081023-A-DY325-1002
    Filename: DOD_109927850
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: DC, US

