Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth,Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer, participate in the events leading up to the Army Ten Miler on 8 October 2023, in Arlington Va. Army Ten-Miler race is the third largest 10-mile road race in the world. The race promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations. Wounded Warriors compete in the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington. Army Senior Leaders presents awards to participants of the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler. Military and civilian runners from around the world participate inthe 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 18:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899750
|VIRIN:
|081023-A-DY325-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109927850
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Ten Miler B-roll no audio, by Stephen Elias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
