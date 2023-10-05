Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Ordnance Company Conducts a Controlled Burn alongside Polish Allies in Poland

    ŚWIęTOSZóW, POLAND

    10.05.2023

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Wisconsin Army Reserve 826th Ordnance Company work alongside Polish soldiers during an explosive ordnance disposal exercise in Forward Operating Site Świętoszów, Poland, Oct. 5, 2023. The U.S. Army Soldiers are deployed to Europe to train with allies and partners to enhance interoperability and deter adversaries. As a part of Task Force Provider, the units continue to have a presence in Eastern Europe and improve readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring victory at the point of contact. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.07.2023 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899724
    VIRIN: 231005-A-CJ193-1827
    Filename: DOD_109927111
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Ordnance Company Conducts a Controlled Burn alongside Polish Allies in Poland, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

