U.S. Marines and Civilians with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma participate in a Survival Food Cook Off at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 28 2023. The Survival Food Cook Off was held by the members of mission assurance to help raise awareness for natural disaster preparedness month by having the contestants use freeze dried rations to create their dish. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)