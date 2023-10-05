Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Survival Food Cook Off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines and Civilians with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma participate in a Survival Food Cook Off at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 28 2023. The Survival Food Cook Off was held by the members of mission assurance to help raise awareness for natural disaster preparedness month by having the contestants use freeze dried rations to create their dish. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 18:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899711
    VIRIN: 230928-M-EN170-1003
    PIN: 1003
    Filename: DOD_109926821
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survival Food Cook Off, by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Cook Off
    MCAS Yuma

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT