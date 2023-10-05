ERDC’s Dr. Matt Glasscott on Sustainable Construction Materials (Unbranded)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899685" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leveraging the power of interdisciplinary efforts at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), researchers are elevating the use of innovative construction materials, reducing the amount of CO2 emissions tied to traditional construction methods and providing sustainable solutions for the Department of Defense and the nation.



Recently, Dr. Matt Glasscott, a research chemist at ERDC Environmental Laboratory, talked about the work to better understand the impact of sustainable building materials, how ERDC is at the forefront of this vital research and how ERDC’s multi-lab approach to critical challenges makes it perfectly suited to discover, develop and deliver these needed solutions.