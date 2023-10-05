Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERDC’s Dr. Matt Glasscott on Sustainable Construction Materials (Branded)

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Marisa Gaona 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Leveraging the power of interdisciplinary efforts at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), researchers are elevating the use of innovative construction materials, reducing the amount of CO2 emissions tied to traditional construction methods and providing sustainable solutions for the Department of Defense and the nation.

    Recently, Dr. Matt Glasscott, a research chemist at ERDC Environmental Laboratory, talked about the work to better understand the impact of sustainable building materials, how ERDC is at the forefront of this vital research and how ERDC’s multi-lab approach to critical challenges makes it perfectly suited to discover, develop and deliver these needed solutions.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 11:53
    VICKSBURG, MS, US 

