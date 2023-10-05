Commanders and key leaders across Marine Corps Installations Pacific sign the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation to stand together for a shared cause. Domestic Violence Awareness Month was originally established in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence to bring awareness to and unify millions of individuals affected by domestic violence. The proclamation is signed annually to recognize the importance of taking a united stand against this abuse and advocate working to prevent the issue. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 19:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899656
|VIRIN:
|231006-M-AF005-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109926001
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by SSgt Averi Coppa, Cpl Alex Fairchild and Cpl Zachary Sarvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
