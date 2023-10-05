Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Averi Coppa, Cpl. Alex Fairchild and Cpl. Zachary Sarvey

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Commanders and key leaders across Marine Corps Installations Pacific sign the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation to stand together for a shared cause. Domestic Violence Awareness Month was originally established in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence to bring awareness to and unify millions of individuals affected by domestic violence. The proclamation is signed annually to recognize the importance of taking a united stand against this abuse and advocate working to prevent the issue. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 19:45
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    USMC
    Domestic Violence
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

