video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899656" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commanders and key leaders across Marine Corps Installations Pacific sign the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation to stand together for a shared cause. Domestic Violence Awareness Month was originally established in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence to bring awareness to and unify millions of individuals affected by domestic violence. The proclamation is signed annually to recognize the importance of taking a united stand against this abuse and advocate working to prevent the issue. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)