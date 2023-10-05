Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpine Skills Competition

    NY, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Pfc. Kaylan Joseph 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division competed in the Alpine Skills Competition on Fort Drum and Lake Placid, New York, October 2-5, 2023. Soldiers were tested in mountain rucking, survivability, rappelling, winterization, and medical lanes to better train and maneuver in a mountain environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899647
    VIRIN: 231004-A-FS119-7197
    Filename: DOD_109925697
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NY, US

