Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division competed in the Alpine Skills Competition on Fort Drum and Lake Placid, New York, October 2-5, 2023. Soldiers were tested in mountain rucking, survivability, rappelling, winterization, and medical lanes to better train and maneuver in a mountain environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 17:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899647
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-FS119-7197
|Filename:
|DOD_109925697
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
