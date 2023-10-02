Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division begin traversing Noonmark Mountain during their seven mile ruck which spanned two peaks while in the Adirondacks, New York, Oct. 4, 2023. Alpine Readiness Week is an operation that develops a baseline of mountaineering and cold weather proficiency which enhances their readiness and lethality in alpine environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899631
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-RM492-3013
|Filename:
|DOD_109925440
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|LAKE PLACID, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpine Readiness Week Oct. 4 2023, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT