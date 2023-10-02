Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpine Readiness Week Oct. 4 2023

    LAKE PLACID, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division begin traversing Noonmark Mountain during their seven mile ruck which spanned two peaks while in the Adirondacks, New York, Oct. 4, 2023. Alpine Readiness Week is an operation that develops a baseline of mountaineering and cold weather proficiency which enhances their readiness and lethality in alpine environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

