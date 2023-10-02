Alpine Readiness Week Oct. 4 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899631" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division begin traversing Noonmark Mountain during their seven mile ruck which spanned two peaks while in the Adirondacks, New York, Oct. 4, 2023. Alpine Readiness Week is an operation that develops a baseline of mountaineering and cold weather proficiency which enhances their readiness and lethality in alpine environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)