    1st FW commander's legacy lives on

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force William Creeden led the 1st Fighter Wing from 2021 to 2023 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 28, 2023. Creeden during his time of service, Creeden brought the 1st FW to new levels of combat readiness and set historic records in F-22 sortie production and mission capability, leaving a legacy outstanding leadership and service. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 08:45
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    F-22
    CoC
    F-22 Raptor
    JBLE
    1st FW
    FTU

