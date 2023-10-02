1st FW commander's legacy lives on

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force William Creeden led the 1st Fighter Wing from 2021 to 2023 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 28, 2023. Creeden during his time of service, Creeden brought the 1st FW to new levels of combat readiness and set historic records in F-22 sortie production and mission capability, leaving a legacy outstanding leadership and service. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)