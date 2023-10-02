U.S. Air Force William Creeden led the 1st Fighter Wing from 2021 to 2023 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 28, 2023. Creeden during his time of service, Creeden brought the 1st FW to new levels of combat readiness and set historic records in F-22 sortie production and mission capability, leaving a legacy outstanding leadership and service. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 08:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899573
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109924335
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st FW commander's legacy lives on, by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
