Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division conducted a winterization training lane during Alpine Readiness Week, Oct. 4, 2023, on Fort Drum, New York. The winterization training consisted of employing a 10-man arctic tent using an Ahkio sled and utilizing snow chains in an extreme cold weather environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899517
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-UF517-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109923323
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division conducted a winterization training lane during Alpine Readiness Week, Oct. 4, 2023, on Fort Drum, New York., by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
