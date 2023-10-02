Sgt. Joshua Williams, representing U.S. Army Futures Command, shares his thoughts on the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. The competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army interview by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|04.10.2023
|10.04.2023 15:21
|Interviews
|899509
|231004-A-VI253-1005
|DOD_109923222
|00:01:46
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|1
|1
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
