U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews

Staff Sgt. James Varley, representing U.S. Army National Guard, shares his thoughts on the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army interview by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|04.10.2023
|10.04.2023 14:41
|Interviews
|899502
|231004-A-VI253-1005
|DOD_109923068
|00:01:27
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|WOODSTOCK, GA, US
|0
|0
