Pfc. Vincent Wentorf, representing the U.S. Army Reserve, shares his thoughts on the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. The BSC expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army interview by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|04.10.2023
|10.04.2023 14:29
|Interviews
|899497
|231004-A-QP205-1008
|DOD_109923052
|00:01:16
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|RACINE, WI, US
|0
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
