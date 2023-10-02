Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Video by Spc. Destiny Husband 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Hutchings, representing U.S. Army Forces Command, shares his thoughts on the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army interview by Spc. Destiny Husband)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 14:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899494
    VIRIN: 231004-A-QP205-1005
    Filename: DOD_109923036
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

