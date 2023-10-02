Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Video by Pfc. Elisha Hall 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Sgt. Bradley Joseph, representing U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, shares his thoughts on the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile and adaptive Army of the future and the required tasks throughout this competition challenge the competitors to meet those standards.
    (U.S. Army interview by Spc. Destiny Husband)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 14:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899489
    VIRIN: 231004-A-QP205-1004
    Filename: DOD_109923014
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews, by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

