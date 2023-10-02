U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews

Sgt. Bradley Joseph, representing U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, shares his thoughts on the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile and adaptive Army of the future and the required tasks throughout this competition challenge the competitors to meet those standards.
