    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Video by Pfc. Elisha Hall 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Spc. Jason Riley, representing the Army's Materiel Command, shares his thoughts on the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. The BSC expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 14:01
    Category: Interviews
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: MASON, MI, US

