    MFRC Reintegration Video

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video discussing challenges with reintegration after deployment. Created for Shaw AFB MFRC.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 11:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899465
    VIRIN: 230926-F-DV125-1001
    Filename: DOD_109922382
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFRC Reintegration Video, by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    spouse
    reintegration
    family
    deployment
    challenges

