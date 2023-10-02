U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 8 Wrap-up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers compete in a variety of events on land, water, and air, testing their combat abilities during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elisha Hall)