American Forces Network Okinawa's Afternoon Tide team introduces their newest members on Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2023. AFN Okinawa broadcasts command information through radio shows and TV networks to the Armed Forces Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 03:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899439
|VIRIN:
|230920-N-CZ893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109921944
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Introducing the Afternoon Tide, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
