    Introducing the Afternoon Tide

    JAPAN

    09.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    American Forces Network Okinawa's Afternoon Tide team introduces their newest members on Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2023. AFN Okinawa broadcasts command information through radio shows and TV networks to the Armed Forces Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 03:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899439
    VIRIN: 230920-N-CZ893-1001
    Filename: DOD_109921944
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Introducing the Afternoon Tide, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    American Forces Network Okinawa
    American Forces Network Pacific
    Armed Forces Pacific
    Afternoon Tide

