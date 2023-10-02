Soldiers compete on the land, air, and sea during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 19:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899422
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-RE711-2408
|Filename:
|DOD_109921679
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 8 Wrap-up, by SGT DeAndre Dawkins, SPC Duke Edwards, William Griffen, SPC Destiny Husband, SGT Tadow McDonald and SSG Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
