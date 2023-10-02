Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 8 Wrap-up

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. DeAndre Dawkins, Spc. Duke Edwards, William Griffen, Spc. Destiny Husband, Sgt. Tadow McDonald and Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers compete on the land, air, and sea during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 19:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899422
    VIRIN: 231003-A-RE711-2408
    Filename: DOD_109921679
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 8 Wrap-up, by SGT DeAndre Dawkins, SPC Duke Edwards, William Griffen, SPC Destiny Husband, SGT Tadow McDonald and SSG Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

